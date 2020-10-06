Second year JHS students in Wa attend school without nose masks

The school resumed without nose masks distributed to students as expected.

Second year Junior High School (JHS) students in Wa resumed school on Monday, October 5, 2020, but without nose masks distributed to them as they expected.

A few of the students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to their schools, expressed disappointment at the situation and expressed the hope that it would be given to them soon.



Meanwhile, a few of the Head Teachers who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity confirmed that they were yet to receive the nose masks for their students.



The Head Teachers, however, confirmed they had received other things like hand sanitizers, tissues, veronica buckets, and liquid soap which they were currently putting to use.



On how they were managing in class without the nose masks, they said they ensured proper physical distancing among the students, while also regulating how they interact among themselves during break.

“We are also encouraging them to come with their own nose mask on the second day, till we receive and distribute to them the government ones,” one of the Head Teachers told the GNA.



Mrs Agnes B. Mwaawaaru, the Wa Municipal Director of Education, however, assured that the nose masks were on the way coming from Accra, adding she was confident the students would receive their nose masks before the end of the week.



“We divided ourselves into two teams and went out on monitoring and I can tell you that we have no problem as far as the reopening is concerned. As for the nose masks they are on the way,” she stressed.