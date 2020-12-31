Secondary City Support Project progresses in Sunyani

The five-year project in the Municipality would cost over ¢8 million

The first phase of construction works under Ghana’s Secondary City Support Project is progressing steadily in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

The US$100 million World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) credit project is part of the government's broader urban development and decentralisation projects in the country.



It will help to strengthen local systems and provide the needed support to the Municipal Assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery.



During a visit, the Ghana News Agency saw that construction works on modern streetlights, pedestrian walkways and slabbing drains in the capital were on course.



The GNA gathered works on the five-year project in the Municipality would cost over GHC8 million.



Though the main contractors were not present, some contract workers were working on pedestrian walkways and slabbing drains along the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Old and concrete light poles on highways and other principal streets of the capital were replaced and fixed with modern bulbs.



The new street lights had beautified and improved night life in the Sunyani Township, and parts of the municipality.



Though the on-going construction works had created a rare vehicular traffic jam in the capital, residents said they were not worried because the project had beautified the town, and uplifted the image of the capital.



"Just drive or walk around the Sunyani township at night and you will appreciate the beauty of the city," Kofi Emmanuel Osei, a taxi driver told the GNA.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, explained the project had enormous benefits and advised drivers and pedestrians to continue cooperating with the contractors saying it would improve the general security situation and give the Municipality a new look.

Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that poor sanitation due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse and plastic waste remained a challenge, and entreated residents to use waste and refuse containers placed at vantage places in the Municipality.



She advised shop owners, market women and traders, to keep their surroundings clean at all times, to avert any possible outbreak of communicable diseases.



Madam Owusu-Banahene reminded them that the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) was still in existence, and appealed to residents to obey government restrictions and adhere to COVID-19 health protocols to stem the spread of the disease.



She emphasised it was still compulsory for people to wear nose or face masks in public places and wash their hands with soap under running water to contain new infections of the viral disease.



Madam Owusu-Banahene advised churches, mosques and the public to adhere to social distancing and provide veronica buckets at their premises to aid handwashing with soap.