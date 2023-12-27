Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials to remove Dampare from office ahead of 2024 election

George Akuffo Dampare, IGP

GhanaWeb has intercepted a series of secret recordings exposing details of a plot by some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls.

Apparently threatened by his leadership style and alleged affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress, the group who were recorded in a secret meeting concluded that the NPP’s “Breaking the 8” agenda will be impossible with Dampare at the helm of the police.



“Alhaji, my only problem… this current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us. It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won’t help the party at all.



“I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get (it is ok) … Because we need to break this 8. That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” one of the senior officers told the senior NPP member who is believed to be a former regional chairman of the party and now a traditional ruler.



The senior police officer who seemed interested in the IGP position but would not mind losing as far as a pro-NPP IGP is installed, went on to admit that elections sometimes require machinations to win.

“This IGP is not correct, he won’t help us. Alhaji you have done politics, you know elections is not… sometimes elections mafia work is inside,” he stated to which the party guru concurred saying “not just sometimes, mafia work is inside. As for elections mafia work is involved.”



Citing the recent by-election in Assin North, the senior officer complained bitterly about Dr Dampare’s security arrangement noting how it went against the NPP.



This story was initially published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. It is being reproduced as part of GhanaWeb's Year-in-Retrospect files as we wrap up the year.