Security Council locks down Ho Central Mosque

The Ho Central mosque has currently been shutdown to allow the settlement of litigation

The Ho Municipal Security Council has closed down the Central Mosque for two weeks to allow for the settlement of litigation involving the regional Imam.

The 'lockdown' according to the regional police command, Mr. Alexander Yeboah is meant to prevent clashes between the two factions.



“We went there to maintain peace and to ensure the orders given by the Security Council and the Regional Police Commander were adhered to. The place must be under lock to prevent a possible clash.” the commander said.



The disagreement over religious leadership has divided the Muslim community in the regional capital and has as a result turned the Central Mosque into a security zone to avert further clashes.



But despite the lockout, a faction decided to observe their Friday prayers in the precinct of the Mosque.

The case is currently before a Ho High Court, while both sides continue to lay claim to the position.



Background



The demise of the Alhaji Umoro Danjimah Hamzah, former Regional Chief Imam, marked the start of tensions, as a section of the community held that Alhaji Alfa Hamid, who deputized for the deceased should be allowed to assume the substantive position until a new regional Imam, Alhaji Muniru Ali was installed, giving the way for the sharp division and factionalism in Ho Zongo.



Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State is meeting the factions in the matter on Sunday to chart a way forward for peace to prevail.