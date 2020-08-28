General News

Security Expert, Adib Saani condemns attack on Soldiers

Adib Saani, security Expert

A security expert, Adib Saani, has condemned the attack on soldiers at Dome Faase, near Obom Domeabra.

He said whether the victims were military men or landguards, there was no justification for the attack.



He described what happened at Dome Faase as a “backward, retrogressive mob mentality”.



He also condemned the actions of some military men, who went to retaliate after the two soldiers were brutalised at Dome Faase, saying that the issue could have been handled in a better way, especially when women had to run away from their homes to seek refuge elsewhere.

He made the statement while speaking on Atinka 104.7 AM Drive, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi.



After the incident, the Deputy Defence Minister came out to say those army personnel were sent by their authorities and did not go there on their own as speculated by the public.

