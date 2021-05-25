Security, Lands ministers must address Parliament on latest happenings - Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader in parliament

• The majority leader in Ghana's parliament wants various sector ministers to address the house as it resumes its operations

• He said the airwaves must be cleared to avoid false speculations



• Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu called on the security minister to address the house on Caleb Kudah's arrest



The Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called on the National Security Minister as well as the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to address the house on recent happenings in the country.



According to him, it is prudent for the sector ministers to clear the airwaves on the arrest of some journalists and all the new directives issued in the fight against galamsey.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said it is imperative to address the house on the issue as Parliament has resumed operations.

“Mr Speaker there was a few developments and my colleague and your good self have related to a few of them. Mr Speaker some are related to executive activities to halt the galamsey operations, we also heard and read about the arrest of some journalists and we have experience as a nation, trip-jeans in power supply.



“Mr Speaker in respect of these matters, we may require the respective sector ministers to come to parliament to speak to the issues so that we bring clarity to bear on these matters because these things are circulating some speculations and people inputting wrong information which doesn’t help governance,” he said.



Two journalists were arrested by some national security operatives on May 11, 2021, for filming and sharing images from the office of the National Security.



This sparked several controversies on social media revealing how the security operatives tortured one of the journalists after he was arrested.