Security Personnel converge at Ashiaman to take coronavirus vaccination

Security Personnel and other frontline health professionals in the Ashiaman catchment area on Tuesday converged at the Kaketo Police Station vaccination center, to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Chief Inspector Moses Adanfopa, who happened to be the first person to take his shot at 09.30 hours in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency at Ashiaman near Tema, revealed that he did not panic and considered the exercise as a normal injection.



He said, "anytime there is a new vaccine people run commentaries about it, for instance when polio vaccine came people complained but with time it was accepted”.



Chief Inspector Adanfopa encouraged people to take the COVID-19 vaccine saying that it was not harmful but will rather boost the immune system against the virus which would minimize the infection rate.

He further advised people to continue to comply with the safety protocols outlined by the health sector, adding that "after taking the vaccine, you should continue to wear the nose mask so that we will all be safe".



Mr Ephraim Kwadwo Koduah Amponsah, another police officer, said he was encouraged to take the vaccine after watching President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials take their jab on Monday.



Health practitioners asked people who had taken their shots to stay seated to be monitored for a maximum of 30 minutes while educating them to return after eight weeks for their second shots.