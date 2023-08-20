Security analyst dismisses ECOWAS readiness for military action in Niger

Map of countries in the ECOWAS bloc

International security analyst, Dr. Prosper Nii Nortey Addo has stated it might take a long while to put together any force to undertake a military intervention in Niger.

The ECOWAS commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah has indicated that though the Commission will not issue timelines, plans are fully afoot to deploy a standing force to wrestle power from the military junta in Niger.



“The Chiefs of Defense Staff are just putting finishing touches to their operational plans to get our troops ready. This is just a pledging meeting because the concept of operation is already ready. We have factored in potential obstacles and how to overcome them,” Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah told journalists in a meeting of West African Security Chiefs.



“This meeting is just to refine what we have while preparing for possible intervention,” Amb. The Chiefs of Defense Staff are all ready and putting final touches to their operational plans to get our troops ready because the concept of operation is already ready,” he added.



Speaking to Julius Caesar Anadem on Ultimate 106.9 FM; Security Analyst Dr Prosper Nii Nortey Addo pointed out however that it will take the Commission at least one month EVEN IF ECOWAS has all the financial and material resources sufficiently available.

He explained, “The use of force requires that there would be an approval from the ECOWAS heads of state based on the recommendations of their Chiefs of Defense Staff; they have to deploy troops on the ground. That will take like a month to be able to do that and that is if they do have the wherewithal to go down that road.”



He however added that the window for preparation provided the ECOWAS a further opportunity to push for diplomatic intervention to restore constitutional rule to Niger,



“Particularly in international relations, diplomacy and security, it is always a last resort. Intension has been declared but it does not mean that ECOWAS can go in one week,” he opined.



The South Sudan based Security Analyst who has worked with the United Nations and other major Regional Blocks on conflicts, extremism, peace and security further charged ECOWAS to avert its minds to the undercurrents of poverty, terrorism and bad governance creating room for such military takeovers.