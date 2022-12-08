Security beefed up following Burkinabe refugees in Sissala West – DCE

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mrs. Ayisha Baton Hor has assured locals that there is no cause for alarm regarding security.

About 800 Burkinabes are seeking refuge in seven communities in the Sissala West district of the Upper West region.



The development comes after unknown persons attacked their community in neighboring Burkina Faso.



Speaking to Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Wednesday, the District Chief Executive who confirmed the presence of the Burkinabes in her area indicated security personnel have been deployed to the enclave to augment the district security.



According to her, the Burkinabes seeking refuge in the District are living in fear and are unwilling to return back home anytime soon.

Narrating her interaction with them, the DCE said one told her “they (the assailants) told us they will be coming back and we don’t know when they will come.”



Madam Baton Hor disclosed that before she will get to the place with the security team the residents have already given them places to stay.



“We have isolated places where they are living and we have actually given them three places for them to live, women and children. These are temporary places given out by the community. So now as DISEC we had a meeting and moved in to see the situation for ourselves,” the Chief Executive stated.



The DCE added that in such a situation what they will need is food and shelter while security measures are also put in place.