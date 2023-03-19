Security guard by night, student by day: Meet Islamic University’s 2023 valedictorian

Abubakar Hadi delivering his valedictory speech

Abubakar Hadi, took the podium on Saturday, March 18, 2023 to deliver the Valedictory Speech at the 19th Graduation of the Islamic University College of Ghana (IUCG).

There was rapturous applause when his name was mentioned as the MC disclosed that he was a student by day and a worker by night but had braved the odds to emerge tops of his class.



In his close to 20 minutes speech, Hadi recalled with nostalgia how the COVID-19 pandemic gave his batch a rude start to their search for a university degree.



He continued with the struggle through the academic journey, pointing especially “the poor internet connectivity and unforgettable online exams,” that they had stressing the “joy of face-to-face meetings and eagerness to meet colleagues in person after classes resumed.”



Hadi stated that he had come to be known on campus as a “bookworm and book long,” because he was always seen with a book in hand.



He spoke excitedly about how his project work was published and translated to Latin, Germany, Spanish and Italian before speaking about how he combined work and school.



“I was so excited but surprised that a mere security guard who worked during the night and attended lectures during the day could stand here as a valedictory student,” he said to loud applause.

Abubakar thanked the university’s management and teaching staff for their contributions to their success before reserving praise for his boss who he identified as Nana Appiah Mensah for his support throughout his studies.



He tasked fellow graduates to exhibit the values IUCG had inculcated into them over the years.



“Unlike the past, future is unknown. Times are darker but let’s aways remember that IUCG has prepared us to be knowledgeable, courageous, adventurous, morally upright and above all God-conscious,” he added.



The graduation was preceded by the university’s 24th Matriculation that saw hundreds of students admitted to pursue a range of four-year degree courses in the institution.



