Security has improved in Akatsi South - Martin Kofitsey Nyahe

The Akatsi South Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta region, Martin Kofitsey Nyahe has said security in the area has improved significantly over the past one year.

Akatsi South Municipality, over the years, especially in 2022 recorded high incidents of police and youth clash, armed robbery, thievery among other unlawful behaviours, especially on the side of the youth of the area.



At a press engagement on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the MCE who doubles as Chairman of the Municipal Security Council told the media that, the situation is now better.



"The incidence of criminal activities were comparatively low during the year as a result of the proactive measures put in place by MUSEC and the security agencies, the close surveillance and constant monitoring by the security personnel especially the Police helped a great deal in bringing the armed robbery situation under control and to ensure public safety", he said.



He also noted that, "There were also constant patrols by the Police and National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) in potential conflict zones to forestall any danger".



"The Municipal assembly will "support the formation of community watch committees in every electoral area which will comprise reliable citizens who will report any suspected character to the Police for their arrest and subsequent questioning".

"These community watch committees will be put under the direct supervision of Hon. Assembly members. Therefore, trust worthy citizens must be selected to form community watch committees".



Martin Nyahe thanked the various traditional rulers and the security agencies in the municipal for their efforts towards the sustenance of peace of Akatsi South.



Akatsi South Municipality is one of the developing cosmopolitan areas in the Volta region after Ho, Hohoe and Ketu South.



Commercial activities in the area include, automobile trade, agribusiness and transport and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).