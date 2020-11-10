Security man impounds food items being smuggled out of KOTECH

Management of Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) in the Eastern Region has commenced investigations into an attempt to smuggle out quantities of food meant for students.

The Committee constituted by the school started sittings on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



Starr News has gathered that the Security man on duty -Yaw Apurisi impounded a school vehicle on October 26, 2020, while attempting to smuggle out 3 bags of white sugar,3 half bags of millet, half bag of beans, half bag of gari, and a half bag of maize.



Sources in the school tell Kasapa News, there have been several reports of stealing food items by a syndicate operating in the school therefore the arrest is a step to unravel the perpetrators.

The fear, however, is that the School could cover up the rot without any sanctions.



The troubling canker of food theft is pervasive in many Senior High Schools in the country. Matrons are the most culprits.