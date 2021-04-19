Security man in trouble for allegedly defiling four year old girl

Christian Akwabla, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty

A 23 year old security man has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a four year old girl through her anus and vagina.

Christian Akwabla, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann has admitted Akwabla to bail in the sum of GHS60, 000 with three sureties.



Akwabla is expected to reappear on May 17.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant was a Custom officer residing at Ashongman, Accra and the victim was complainant’s daughter. Accused worked in one of the rented apartments close to where the complainant lived.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim also lived with the complainant and her mother in the same apartment.

Prosecution said between the latter part of March this year and the first week of April this year, Akwabla saw the victim alone and he lured her into his room and had sex with the victim through her anus and vagina.



On April 5, this year, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother who informed her husband who is the complainant in the case.



Prosecution said a report was made to the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and a medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital. After the hospital examination, it was confirmed that the victim had been defiled.



According to prosecution Akwabla was also arrested.