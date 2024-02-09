Security man remanded for unlawful entry and stealing men’s clothing

File photo

Source: GNA

Kofi Gyan, a security man who is being held for theft, implicated himself when he told an Accra Circuit Court that what he took was what the police had recovered from his room.

In response to a trial judge’s question, Gyan, known as Adamu, indirectly admitted to stealing.



The Trial Judge asked, “Were the items found in your room?”



Gyan said: “What I took is what the Police collected from my room”



The 45-year-old accused person’s remark made the audience in court laugh.



Meanwhile, Gyan, with his counsel, denied the charges of unlawful entry and two counts of stealing.

Gyan is accused of entering a warehouse and stealing men’s clothing valued at GHC9,050.



He also stole other assorted men’s apparel worth GHC225,070 from the warehouse.



Following Gyan’s response, his defence counsel, who had applied for bail, bent his head.



The trial Judge, Mr Isaac Oheneba Kufour, denied Gyan bail and placed him in police custody until February 21, 2024.



The prosecution named the complainants as Emmanuel Wese and Abigail Darko, traders and residents of Dome and Mile 7, respectively.

The prosecutor told the court that Gyan is a resident of Tudu, Accra.



According to the prosecution, the complainants’ warehouses are in Tudu, where Gyan works as a security guard and lives.



In May 2023, the complainants reported loss of their goods, including men’s clothing, despite having undamaged locks.



On January 25, 2024, Emmanuel Wese took stock of his warehouse and detected theft of 2,410 pieces of assorted men’s wear, totalling GHC225,070.



The prosecution said Wese asked the owner of an adjacent warehouse to play CCTV footage, which showed Gyan stealing items on several occasions.

The complainants reported the matter to the police and Gyan was arrested.



The prosecutor said that Gyan’s room was thoroughly searched, resulting in the discovery of 143 pieces of menswear worth GHC13,401., which Wese identified.



The police retrieved 67 articles of men’s clothing worth GHc9,050, which Abigail identified as her own.



The prosecution said Gyan was led to the location by police and demonstrated how he raised one side of the warehouse shutter to enter or steal items.