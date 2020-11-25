Security man remanded over defilement

The suspect pleaded not guilty

A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into Police custody a 20-year-old security man for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in a wooden structure at East Legon, Accra.

Ebenezer Asare, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire objected to the grant of bail because the accused has no fixed place of abode.



However, the accused told the court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann that he was residing with a friend in a house which is being offered for sale at East Legon.



The court pointed out to Asare that as soon as the house he was residing in was sold, he would be ejected.



When the judge asked where the accused was going to stay if the house was sold, Asare said: "God will provide."

The court in response said, "We will not wait for that to happen, we will give you a place to sleep."



It therefore remanded Asare into Police custody to reappear on January 27, 2021 and explained that she will be on leave hence the long adjournment.



Prosecution said the victim resides at East Legon with the parents while accused a security man has no fixed place of abode.



Prosecution said on November 17, this year at about 1830 hours the victim was sent to go and buy Pampers and kenkey.



Prosecution said on her way the victim saw the accused who lured her into a wooden structure and had sex with her from behind.

Mr Atimbire said after the act the accused warned the victim not to disclose the act to anyone.



However, Prosecution said, the victim informed her parents and Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused at East Legon.



Prosecution said the Police also issued the victim with a medical report form to seek medical attention.