Security officers leaving Jubilee House over unfair treatment – Charles Owusu alleges

Charles Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has issued a warning to African leaders regarding treatment of security personnel responsible for their protection.

In light of recent coup d'états in several West African countries, Owusu emphasized the importance of ensuring that security personnel are treated fairly and with respect.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokroo on September 1, 2023, he contended that many of the recent coups in Africa could be classified as "palace coups," where high-ranking military or special forces officers seizing power.



"Most of the coups that have happened in recent times are palace coups. Palace coups, in the sense that you will realize someone like a special forces commander who is protecting the president has taken power from him.



"The way politicians treat security men is very important. You are holding a pen, and someone else is holding a gun. Who is more dangerous? The person with the gun is protecting you, but you are not treating him fairly," Owusu asserted.



He alleged that approximately 77 security personnel, including members of the military and police, left their posts at the Jubilee House, due to perceived unfair treatment.



“Go to Jubilee House and see, the police, soldiers and everyone complaining, it got to a point where almost 77 security personnels decided to leave Jubilee House and go back to the unit.

"I am not sure that they are taking note that why would they struggle to get the seat of government and yet go back to where they came from... I know many of the people who have gone back. What type of treatment are you giving them?”



He expressed concern about this exodus from the presidency, questioning why individuals would strive to secure a position in government only to willingly return to their previous roles.



"What kind of treatment are you giving them? Ministers of state have been given police escorts, but they are treated like animals, as if they are not human beings," he remarked.







