Security officials stop UG students from holding joint presser over accommodation

A photo of the UG campus

A planned press conference by students of the Mensah Sarbarh and the Commonwealth Halls of the University of Ghana has been prevented from happening.

This is after a joint team of police personnel, and UG security prevented the aggrieved group of students from going ahead with their planned presser, GhanaWeb can confirm.



The students were to hold the press conference in protest of the decision of the management of the university to revoke accommodation and residency for continuing male students their respective halls.



The decision, captured in a statement by the school management, follows the recent clashes involving the two halls on the university campus.



In a statement signed by the Registrar of the University, the residents were to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel (UGEl) and private hostels.



The statement furthered that, continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls will not be affected.