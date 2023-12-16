See 1963 footage of Uganda PM arriving in Ghana with bride for honeymoon

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah welcoming Dr. Milton Obote and wife to Ghana

An archival footage of the Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr. Milton Obote, arriving in Ghana with his bride for their honeymoon in 1963, has surfaced on social media.

Even though it is not known why the Ugandan prime minister chose Ghana for his honeymoon destination, it does not take away from how well buoyantly the two were welcomed at the Ghana airport, now Kotoka International Airport.



In the footage, a crowd gathered at the airport to welcome him with his bride as they arrived in a vintage Ghana Airforce aircraft.



The women gathered there are seen singing, clapping and dancing as part of the ceremony to welcome Dr. Milton Obote and his bride to Ghana.



The President of Ghana at the time, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was there also to welcome his colleague country leader into the country.



The visit also had some diplomatic importance because at the time, both nations were navigating the challenges of post-colonialism.



Adding a touch of humour to the occasion, a man dressed as a clown stood among the crowd with a placard around his neck, bearing the inscription, “Prime Minister Milton Obote, you’re cordially welcome home from home.”

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel





Footage: The prime minister of uganda, Dr. Milton obote arrived in Accra with his bride to spend his honeymoon, 1963. pic.twitter.com/r7d1ZjKj4z — GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) December 6, 2023

NW/AE