See Bawumia's arrival in Koforidua for Ghana@67 event

It was a lively moment as the vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, arrived at the Youth Resource Centre, Koforidua to help mark the 67th Independence Day anniversary.

The event is being celebrated at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on March 6, 2024, with a national parade under the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



The vice president arrived at the parade grounds with an entourage of cars flanked by bodyguards and security personnel in ceremonial regalia.



Bawumia, clad in white traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, as they were received at the venue and directed to their seats.



They were later joined by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who later gave a speech at the event.



The Independence Day parade was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour, as well as 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.

Watch the video here







ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.