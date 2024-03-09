See John Kumah's seat and mic in parliament draped with red cloth, as MPs mourn

Combination photo of abandoned seat of the late MP John Kumah and his portrait

Members of Parliament were making submissions on their wellbeing on March 7, 2024; when news of the death of a colleague reached the House.

The day's sitting was suspended because John Kumah, the MP for Ejisu and a Deputy Minister of Finance had died.



On March 8, when the House was constituted, almost all MPs arrived in black or red attire to the chamber.



A photo shared online and corroborated by videos published by media houses showed that the late MP's seat and his microphone had been tied with red bands, signifying his permanent absence.



MPs have been sharing fond memories of their time with Kumah, who was due to stand for re-election in the 2024 general elections.



Kumah died at the Suhum government hospital after an ambulance in which he was being transported to Accra arrived at the facility because of his deteriorating health.

He was 45 years and is survived by a wife and six children.



SARA



Watch the photo of his seat below





John Kumah's seat in Parliament today ???? pic.twitter.com/0lH5kkDw94 — ????????????’???? ???????????????? (@_Gods_Plan_) March 8, 2024

Seat of late Ejisu MP and deputy Finance Minister John Kumah draped in red following his demise as MPs mourn their former colleague. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8Q0MpPCsJW — Isaac Justice Bediako (@Theisaacbediako) March 8, 2024

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



