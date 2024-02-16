See National Cathedral as manger for Christ's invasion of earth - Secretariat appeals for funds

The National Cathedral project has made the headlines for wrong reasons

Rev. Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees overseeing the National Cathedral project, has stated that the facility represents a central theme for Christians in Ghana.

In a fundraising video posted on the project's social media handles on February 15, 2024, she urged the faithful to see the project as a manger for Jesus Christ's invasion of the earth.



“The Cathedral is a central theme for us Christians in this country. Won't it be wonderful to even see it as a manger for the Lord Jesus Christ’s invasion of planet Earth,” Aryee, who is also executive director of Salt and Light Ministries, noted.



"Kindly send your contribution via our mobile money number on 055 575 0000. God bless you!" the caption of the video read.



The interdenominational facility, which started in 2018, was expected to be formally opened on March 6, 2024, as outlined in a previous budget reading by former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



That date is currently untenable because work at the site has stalled for the last two years, principally due to lack of funds.

Okudzeto Ablakwa's Cathedral 'bombshells'



One key area of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's anti-corruption efforts has been the National Cathedral of Ghana project.



He accused the project secretariat of criminal undertakings involving identity theft and financial mismanagement.



In a detailed exposé on May 4, 2023, he presented evidence suggesting that its activities outside the country, relative to the incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana's fundraising wing in Washington, D.C. was executed through identity theft.



Ablakwa's investigations extended to the allocation of contracts and funds, revealing that millions of taxpayer funds were diverted to companies without construction records.

In one of the most long-drawn of his exposés, Ablakwa claimed and defended himself in court that Rev. Kusi Boateng, secretary of the project, had a double identity and holds multiple passports with different dates of birth.





Kindly send your contribution via our mobile money number on 055 575 0000. God bless you!!! pic.twitter.com/eiQ71LPPb9 — The National Cathedral Ghana (@cathedral_ghana) February 15, 2024

SARA