See Pope Benedict’s tomb opened for public viewing

The tomb of Pope Benedict XVI has been opened for viewing by the public following his burial on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

According to Catholic media outfit, EWTN, the Pope’s tomb located in the Vatican Grottoes was unveiled and opened to the public on Sunday, January 8, 2023.



“Starting in the morning of Sunday, 8 January, the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI can be visited in the Vatican Grottoes, beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, in the former tomb of Pope St. John Paul II,” EWTN shared in a social media post.



Visuals of the newly opened tomb spots the inscription Pope Benedictvs PP XVI on the marble slab covering the edifice.



Born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, the late Pope retired prelate of the Catholic Church who served as the head of the Church and the sovereign of the Vatican City State from 19 April 2005 until his resignation on 28 February 2013.



He was elected Pope of the Catholic Church in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II.

He chose to be known as “Pope Emeritus” following his resignation in 2013.



