See Theresa Kufuor's life in photos

Theresa Kufuor with Laura Bush when she visited Ghana

The death of the former First Lady of Ghana, Theresa Kufuor, wife of the oldest living former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, was reported in the late hours of Sunday, October 1, 2023.

While there is no official statement yet from either the Kufuor family or the government, sources close to the family have been reported across multiple sources to have said that she died at home.



The former First Lady, who was a retired midwife, was not very well known for being a talker or showing up at public events but she has been spotted several times, in still photos, at some public gatherings.



As GhanaWeb reflects on her life of 88 years, we bring back some photos of what can be considered the moments of the former First Lady.



See them below:





































Photo by Alamy













Photo by Alamy











Photo by Getty Images





Photo by Getty Images







Photo by Getty Images











AE/OGB