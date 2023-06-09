3
Menu
News

See a list of loan apps stealing your data

Cybercrime Scammers File photo

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Data Protection Commission has released a list of some digital lending apps (loan apps) that have been breaching Ghana’s data laws by exploiting the information of Ghanaians who use their services.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the commission said that the operation of most of these apps are illegal since they do not have the authorization to operate in Ghana.

It said that these online apps use the information of their customers to shame them when they are unable to repay their debts, among other things.

“The Data Protection Commission has received tons of complaints regarding the harassment and debt shaming approaches these online digital loan services are using to deal with defaulters. Our background checks have established that these online loan applications are unlicensed and therefore have no authorization to operate

“These loan apps have breached and continue to breach the Data Protection Act in several ways primarily as they are not registered with the Data Protection Commission as stipulated in section (46) 3 of Act 843. Processing personal data without registering with the commission is criminal listing these online apps as high-profile illegal entities,” parts of the statement read.

The commission urged Ghanaians who have fallen victim to these illegal entities to report to them or the Ghana Police Service.

It also called on the cyber security unit of the Bank of Ghana, the National Cyber Security Authority and other stakeholders in the sector to help fish out these illegal entities.

View the list of loan apps breaching privacy rights plus the full statement of the commission below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: