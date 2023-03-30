2
See breakdown of presidential staffers submitted to parliament

Flagstaff House9 The Jubilee House

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government, in accordance with the Presidential Office Act 1993 (Act 463), has summited the Annual Report on the staffing positions of the Office of the President for 2022.

In a statement issued on March 30, 2023, the Communication Directorate at the Jubilee House indicated that two Ministers of State and 44 senior presidential staffers worked at the presidency between January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

It added that a total of 315 other appointees worked at the Office of the President in 2022 bringing the total number of presidential appointees to 361.

“During the reporting period, there were two (2) Ministers of State and forty-four (44) Senior Presidential Staffers at post. The other Political Appointees at the Office of the President numbered three hundred and fifteen (315). This brings the number of political appointees to three hundred and sixty-one (361).

“It is important to note that out of the 361 persons who are political appointees at the Office of the President, only 163 work physically at the Jubilee House. The others work in the offices to which they have been assigned,” parts of the statement.

It added that 687 other people work at the Jubilee House in 2022 but these people are public servants employed by their mother agencies.

