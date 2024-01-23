See early photos of the new Elmina Fishing Harbour

The newly constructed Elmina Harbour

Photos of the modernised fishing harbour, that is set to transform the coastal town, Elmina, have emerged on social media.

The upgraded harbour marks a significant step forward in enhancing maritime activities and boosting economic potentials in the region.



The shots, shared on Facebook by Kwasi Boadi Aboagye, capture the newly-revamped Elmina Harbour, showcasing state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology that promise to elevate the town's position in the maritime sector.



The fishing harbour, which was a campaign promise by the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is poised to become a focal point for both economic activities and tourism, for locals and visitors alike.



This is because apart from agriculture and tourism, fishing is one of the major trades of the indigenous people of Elmina.

See the photos below:











NW/AE