See first photos of Sammy Gyamfi's private wedding

Sammy Gyamfi With Wife And John Mahama .jpeg Sammy Gyamfi and his wife are joined by John Mahama for a photo

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has acquired first photos of the ongoing marriage ceremony between the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, and his bride, Irene Amankwaa Karikari.

The now-revealed fiancée of Sammy Gyamfi is also believed to be a staunch member of the NDC.

The private event, being held at Chain Homes in Tse Ado, is attended by former president John Dramani Mahama, the new National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, as well as his predecessor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

According to mynewsgh.com, the marriage, which was scheduled earlier in late November 2022, was postponed until after the NDC's National Delegates Congress, where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer.

Sammy Gyamfi later went unopposed after his opponent was disqualified, going on to win.

Sammy Gyamfi also has a son who celebrated his 10th birthday recently.

See the first photos as acquired by GhanaWeb below:

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
