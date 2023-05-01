See first photos of the start of work on the $1 billion Trade Fair redevelopment

The Ghana International Trade Fair is currently undergoing redevelopment

In March 2022, the government of Ghana, represented by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based developer Stellar Holding Pte. Limited.

The MoU was for a US$1 billion redevelopment of the Accra International Trade Fair, with the establishment of a joint venture company for the development of a 65-acres of the 140-acre large Trade Fair site.



Just about a year later, GhanaWeb has chanced on first photos of the commencement of work on the site.



In a post on Facebook by Kwame Panyin Bansah, he said that the first phase of the project will focus on the convention centre and the exhibition hall that would hold the World Economic Forum, Africa.



“The timing and capacity of the convention centre now is seen as most opportune, complimenting Ghana’s status as the ‘commercial centre’ of Africa, hosting the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



“It is expected to also serve as the best venue in Africa for concerts, also complimenting Ghana’s growing status as the destination of choice for young tourists during the Christmas festive season. Other developments coming up on separate sites of the Trade Fair will include a tech hub, built to serve a global market,” he wrote.

The post was accompanied by some photos that show the progress of work at the site so far.



See the photos below:





















