See how soldiers behind Gabon coup jubilated with their leader after military announcement

Gabonese soldiers celebrating Coup Leader, Lt. Col. Ulrich Madoumbi

Following the military announcement of a coup in Gabon, jubilant scenes have emerged as soldiers rejoiced alongside their leader in what appears to be a show of support for the takeover.

The viral video captured moments of celebration for the soldiers. They were seen lifting the coup leader, Lt. Col. Ulrich Madoumbi and chanting his praise for the successful overthrow.



In the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, reports surfaced of a coup d'état in Gabon, as mutinous soldiers seized control and placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest.



In announcing the coup on the state broadcaster, Coup Leader, Lt. Col. Ulrich Madoumbi, stated that all public institutions and agencies had been dissolved and all the borders to the country remained closed until further notice.



Gabon Military Officers Celebrate Successful Overthrow of President Ali Bongo#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/DSSPqW8qt7 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) August 30, 2023

