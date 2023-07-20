See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'

Screenshot of video of artiste being led out of airport

Musician Black Sherif was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of July 19, 2023.

According to a Kofi TV report, he was stopped upon arrival into the country after his name had been placed on a 'STOP LIST.'



The move, Kofi Adomah, host on Kofi TV channel on YouTube, said was related to a contract he had failed to honour resulting in the filing of a complaint against him.



Reports were rife of the 'arrest' on social media as no photos or videos were available but blogger Nkonkonsa has posted what appears to be the first images of Blacko being led out of the airport.



The video, shared on Twitter shows the artiste being led into a car by two persons, one a police officer and another in mufti.



The Kofi TV report said from the airport, the musician was moved to the police headquarters in Accra.

The contract in question involved a July 4 show that he failed to honour in Greece.



“We called our sources and it appears it is due to a contractual issue he has to play on a cruise ship in Greece having charged US$40,000 and receiving half of the amount.



"He was due to receive the the balance after playing the show,” Kofi stated.



The show was scheduled for July 4 and Blacko did not honour it.





