See list of new MMDCEs nominated by Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 26 new MMDCES

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, February 2, 2024, fired 24 of his Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chiefs Executives (MMDCEs).

In the notice indicating the revocation of the appointment of the MMDCERs, the president indicated he was immediately going to appoint new persons as heads of the affected Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



President Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, February 3, 2024, nominated persons to replace the sacked MMDCES.



The MMDAs that have new MMDCE nominees include Ahafo Ano North, Amansie West, Nkroranza South, Pru East, Sene East, Awutu Senya West, Asuogyaman, Atiwa West, New Juaben North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Adentan, Ga Central, Ga East, Weija Gbawe and East Mamprusi.



The remaining are Krachi West, Nkwanta South, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Bolga East, Bawku East, Sissala West, South Tongu, Amenfi Central and Nzema East.



In addition to the 24 affected MMDAs, the president also nominated two MMDCEs for the following MMDAs: Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira and Adaklu.



See the list of new MMDCES and their MMDAs below:





BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.