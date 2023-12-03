See list of new taxes being introduced by government

Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has shared a list of new taxes supposedly being introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

The MP in a post shared on X, on Sunday, December 3, 2024, showed portions of a tax bill the government supposedly wants parliament to approve.



According to him, the new taxes the government is seeking to introduce include a 20% tax on local gin popularly known as ‘akpeteshie’.



The other taxes the government was seeking to introduce include a GH¢100 per vehicle annual tax on all petrol and diesel cars.



“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is imposing 20% tax on “akpeteshie” (they have run out of ideas). Petrol and diesel vehicle owners should also expect to pay a new annual tax of GHS100 per vehicle on all petrol and diesel cars (internal combustion engine vehicles).



“This tax will be imposed on all trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, trucks, ambulances, construction and heavy-duty vehicles, water tankers, private cars, etc. Once your vehicle is powered by petrol or diesel, the government is imposing this tax on you. According to the government, this policy is aimed at promoting the use of cleaner/more eco-friendly sources of energy (like electric vehicles),” he wrote.

The documents also show that the government is seeking to introduce a GH¢100 per tonne of carbon dioxide emission tax on all companies in the country.



Fellow Ghanaians,



This government indeed has an insatiable appetite for taxes.



The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is imposing 20% tax on “akpeteshie” (they have run out of ideas).



