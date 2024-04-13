See one of the first official group photos of Kwame Nkrumah's cabinet ministers in the 1960s

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his first set of cabinet ministers

Ghana’s first president and prime minister, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, hit the ground running shortly after the country gained independence on March 6, 1957.

That very day, Nkrumah formed his new government by nominating a handful of people to help him steer the business of administering a country.



The first set of cabinet ministers under his era were made up of 12 individuals, with various expertise, who were nominated to manage key sectors of the newly-formed government of Ghana.



A portrait of Dr. Nkrumah’s first cabinet in a group photograph has emerged on social media.



Clad in traditional kente cloth, Dr. Nkrumah and his cabinet ministers posed for the photograph on a green grass lawn, with a building in the background.

Some of his cabinet ministers could be seen beaming with smiles.



