See photo of when drinking water was sold straight from gallons into cups

Ghana has over the years enjoyed beautiful moments. From health to education, music to dance, food to drinking water, among others.

One of such moment was in the 1950s/1960s when drinking water was served straight from gallons into drinking cups to customers.



According to a photo shared by Ga Space on the X app and sighted by GhanaWeb, before the advent of sachet water, popularly known as 'pure water', in Ghana, there were women who sold cold drinking water on the streets of Accra, then known as Akra.



These women, mostly from the Ga ethnic group, carried large metal containers filled with the water on their heads, and served thirsty customers with drinking cups.



They were photographed around the 1950s and 1960s, when Accra was undergoing rapid urbanisation and modernisation.



But those days are long gone now, with Ghana now in a far more advanced state.

See the old photo below:





