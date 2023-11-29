See photos of devastating damages caused at Dawhenya after flooding

Brave residents saving others from the flood

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has released photos of the aftermath of a flooding situation at Dawhenya, which has left many residents displaced.

The photos capture scenes of destruction, with submerged homes, waterlogged streets, and residents navigating through the flood waters that have invaded their neighbourhoods.



The Member of Parliament for the area, Sam Nartey George, is seen in some of the photos interacting with some of the affected people in the community.



The flooding occurred after an irrigation scheme in the area overflowed its boundaries into the nearby communities, thereby causing flooding in the area and causing nearly 600 residents to lose their homes.



See the photos below:

























WN/AE



