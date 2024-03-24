See the first carved image of 'Sasabonsam' located in the British Museum

'Sasabonsam' is a mythical folklore creature first carved by Osei Bonsu in 1925

Across various regions and cultures in Ghana, there have been respective names for describing certain mythical creatures.

Among the Akan people, for instance, there is a name that has resonated throughout the country’s history dating as far back as the colonial and post-independence era.



When one hears the name ‘Sasabonsam’, there comes a tingling fear in one’s thoughts which sometimes races to paint a picture of the said creature and the tales surrounding it.



However, 'Sasabonsam' is a mythical folklore creature which depicts a ‘vampiric’ or bat-like figure.



It has been associated with evil and even going as far as being described as Lucifer or Satan, who is the leader of the underworld according to the biblical scriptures.



Meanwhile, an artist named Osei Bonsu from Ghana who lived from 1900 – 1977 is believed to have carved the first 'Sasabonsam' figure in 1925.



According to a post shared by @AsafoFlags via X, Bonsu commissioned the 'Sasabonsam' figure for a linguist staff. The artifact is currently in possession of the British Museum Collection.

It is situated at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge in the UK.



Folklore also suggests that the mythical figure 'Sasabonsam' lives at the top of trees in the forest.



The mythical folklore creature also depicts a beard, long hairstyle, elongated torso and wings.



See the carved image of the piece by the Ghanaian artist below













Photo credit: Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge





Artist Osei Bonsu (1900 - 1977) is believed to have carved the first sasabonsam figure in 1925 as a commission for a linguist staff. (British Museum Collection) pic.twitter.com/NW5NKMnR2m — Fante Asafo Flags (@AsafoFlags) March 23, 2024

MA/ADG