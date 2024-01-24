See the mammoth crowd at Mahama’s ‘24-hour economy’ rally in Kumasi

Kumasi, the capital town of the Ashanti Region, was turned outside down during the "24-hour economy sensitisation walk” by the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday, December 24, 2024.

Kumasi, a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party, was taken over by the ND with thousands of NDC supporters storming through the streets of the Garden City.



The walk was led by the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama, and had leading figures in the party including general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor and retired Commission of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye all attending.



It ended with a mammoth rally which saw tens and thousands of people cheering as they were being addressed by John Mahama.



The former president touted the achievement of the NDC government in the Ashanti Region and urged them to vote for him massively in the upcoming.



He vowed to complete all the projects he started which have been supposed been abandoned by the ruling NPP government.



He also told them how his 24-hour economy proposal would help transform the economy and help create more jobs for the teaming youth.

Watch a video of the crowd at the rally below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



