See the trucks of loaded goods Ibrahim Mahama sent to Volta flood victims

Areas in the Volta Region that were hit by floods following the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams continue to receive support from Ghanaians across the country.

Businessman and brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, is drawing praise from several Ghanaians on social media after he sent trucks loaded with goods to the affected communities in the Volta Region.



Viral visuals of Ibrahim Mahama’s donation show at least four trucks heavily loaded with various goods heading to the Volta Region.



Some of the goods that can be seen on the trunks include bags of rice and other cereals, boxes of items, and mattresses.



Pictures shared by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, showed Ibrahim Mahama commiserating with MPs, chiefs, and people from communities that were affected by the floods.



Mahama and his wife could also be seen going through some of the communities affected by the flood on a boat.

<>Background:



Several parts of the Volta Region have been devastated by the flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region: the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes, and several properties, including homes and appliances in them, as well as farms and vehicles, have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage and provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest-hit communities, including Mepe, and has assured them that his government will do all it can to get them out of the current situation.

Aerial footage of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures captured by TV3 showed vast acres of land overtaken by floodwater.



Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals, and companies, have all been submerged in water.



Watch visuals of Ibrahim Mahama’s donation below:















