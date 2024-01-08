See the unveiled billboard for #NewForceMovement

The New Force Movement new billboard with revealed face of the leader

In a surprising move, the #NewForceMovement has undergone a significant visual overhaul, replacing their iconic masked faces on billboards with the unveiling of the one individual behind the symbolic mask, Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Located prominently in a strategic urban centre, the billboard which stirred conversation over the past months because of the mystery it carries, has been changed after Nana Kwame Bediako [Freedom Jacob Caesar], revealed on January 7, 2024, that he is the face behind the mysterious mask.



Cheddar, as he is also known as did not only disclosed his identity but also made a pivotal announcement - he is putting himself forward as a candidate for the highest office in the country.



The #NewForceMovement gained widespread attention on social media when it initially introduced the mysterious billboard, sparking curiosity and speculation about the identity of the figures concealed behind masks.

The movement's spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, also became embroiled in controversy, with the Ghana Immigration Service arresting her for document forgery, leading to her eventual deportation from the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/MA