See this rare photo of how Kwame Nkrumah's death was reported in a Ghanaian newspaper in 1972

The Ghanaian Times reported Nkrumah's death on its front page in 1972

On Friday, April 28, 1972, Ghanaians in the then young Ghana, woke up to the news of the death of the country's freedom fighter and first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Nkrumah had died the day before in Bucharest, Romania, from where he has traveled to get treatment for his prostate cancer diagnosis.



He was 62.



Today in history, GhanaWeb brings you a rare photo of how the Ghanaian Times newspaper reported the news of his death.



The image of the front page of that 1972 edition of the state newspaper read, "Kwame Nkrumah is Dead. State burial for him."

Another leading story on the front page of the paper that day was titled, "The man, Nkrumah."



Forty-nine (49) years on today, we share this photo with you with the hope of reminding all of us that the struggles, sacrifices, and the insight of the man Kwame Nkrumah are what has given us a free country as we have it today.



