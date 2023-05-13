See this vintage advert from Ghana Airways

Ghana Airway was established in 1958

The expression of art and design has long played a vital role in shaping the brand of every entity or establishment.

In Ghana, the use of cartoon like or inanimate designs have long been deployed to either give more brand visibility and to woo customers.



In the late 1950s, Ghana’s national carrier was established under Ghana Airways, operating a joint venture between the government of Ghana, who held a 60 percent stake, and the British Overseas Aircraft Corporation (BOAC), holding the rest of the 40 percent.



The carrier, which operated from its primary hub at the Kotoka International Airport offered regional and international flights until its closure in 2004 due to financial and managerial constraints.



But before the carrier folded, it adopted a unique way of advertising its services to customers which often relied on it for intercontinental travels.



In a series of vintage adverts sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghana Airways first deployed peculiar designs, color and texts to sell tickets and woo customers from the across the world.



One of the images showed the airliner depicting the flag of Ghana on its airline wings, along with two gentlemen beaming with smiles at it. More striking in the advertorial was the choice of clothing, with one gentleman clad in traditional kente and other clad in an European suit.

The advert was accompanied with texts such as “Fly, By Africa’s Most Progressive Airline” along with its notable routes flying between Accra to London, Beirut, Cairo, Zurich via Italy-Rome, Abidjan, Tropoli and among others.



The rather simple design further depicted the official logo of Ghana Airways which sought to woo customers to the airliner.















