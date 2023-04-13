10
See video of GHANASCO toilets turned into accommodation for students

Thu, 13 Apr 2023

A video alleged to be a shot of a toilet facility of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale, the capital town of the Northern Region of Ghana, turned into a sleeping place for students, has gone viral.

The said video, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, showed student mattresses, chop boxes, bags and other student materials in the toilet compartment of a washroom.

Some of the material and the students could also be seen in the hallway of the washroom.

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, who shared the video on Twitter on Thursday, April 13, 2023, said it was one of three videos he received.

He berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the worsening state of education in the country.

“It's only under this reckless and corrupt NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov't that toilets are converted to accommodate students in a secondary school.

“I just got the video below, one of three clips, from GHANASCO in Tamale. Unthinkable, most shocking. NADAA must bow his head in shame,” the wrote on Twitter.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
