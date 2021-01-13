Sefwi Akontombra MP involved in an accident

MP for Sefwi Akontombra was involved in an accident

Alex Djornuboah Tetteh, the MP for Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region has been involved in a car crash.

The accident is reported to have happened on the Bibiani to Tarkwa road when he was on his way to Accra after attending a function at Manukrom in the Ashanti Region.



Addo Harry, the NPP Constituency Secretary for Sefwi Akontombra told the media that upon getting to Mines Junction, an incoming Toyota Camry car forced the MP’s driver to make a force turn.

“The driver of the MP realized there was a tricycle on the other lane and veering off would cause casualties to the passengers…..with no other option, the driver plunged the car into the bush with no casualties recorded,” he explained.



Addo added that the MP is receiving treatment at the Bibiani Government Hospital.