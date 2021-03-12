Sefwi Wiawso MCE distributes PPEs to people

The Sefwi Wiawso MCE distributing PPE to organisations

The Municipal Chief Executive of Sefwi Wiawso, Mr Lious Owusu Agyapong has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Public, private organisations and individuals in the Municipality.

The items include 2000 face masks and 2000 alcohol-based hand sanitisers.



Speaking to the media, the MCE said the distribution of the PPE was an intervention by the government to help fight the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic in the area.



He advised the people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to curtail its spread.

“Sefwi Wiawso Municipality has so far recorded a total of 79 cases of the COVID-19 with four deaths," he pointed out.



The Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Sefwi-Wiawso branch, Mr Adu Kwas who received the item on behalf of the group thanked the government and the Assembly for the support and promised to encourage drivers, passengers and traders to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.