Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal records first coronavirus death

The Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal in the Western North Region has recorded its first COVID-19 death after a male Adult reported with respiratory distress and diabetes died within 24 hours on arrival at a Health facility.

This brings to two recorded COVID-19 deaths in the Western North Region.



This was contained in a Public Health Emergency Management committee (PHEM) report signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sefwi-Wiawso.



The report showed the region has 598 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 576 recoveries and two deaths.



The Region now has 20 active cases with the Aowin Municipal and Bia West District recording three active cases each.

The Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality has nine cases with Juabeso and Bodi Districts having two cases each and Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal with one active case.



Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu asked residents to strictly observe social distancing, wear nose mask, ensure regular washing of hands with soap under running water and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region.



She said the COVID-19 police launched by the Regional Health Directorate has helped in the fight against the spread of the virus in the region.



She asked churches, opinion leaders and traditional authorities to join the fight against COVID-19 to stem the spread in the region.

