Sege MP decries the lack of security personnel in his constituency

Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency, Christian Corletey Otuteye

Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Christian Corletey Otuteye has mentioned that the insufficiency of police personnel in the Sege constituency is a challenge the country is facing attributing it to a lack of (police) personnel at headquarters.

His view on the security challenge follows a recent attack on a mobile money vendor in Sege, the constituency capital which has resorted to people probing the efficacy of the police post in the Sege constituency also an enclave of Ada West District.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana Lawmaker, he said the existing police station in the district lacks adequate policemen to ensure security for inhabitants in the area.



Hon. Otuteye also debunked the claim that the robbers in the money theft are natives of the district stating that, the perpetrators may hail from the nearby regions or other districts close to the constituency.



“We cannot conclude that the robbers are from the Sege Constituency because we have not apprehended any of the robbers to establish where they come from. These robbers may be living in the regions closer to Greater Accra and other districts since we share boundaries with other regions and districts,” he explained.

On the measures to ensure adequate security in the area, he said; “I spoke with the Tema Regional Command and the Ada West District Command on how to intensify security in the district. The Tema Regional Police Command assured me of immersed security henceforth, and some of these policemen will not be in identified uniforms so I warn everyone who will harbour any intention of any crime to desist from that since one can’t tell who is a security or not.”



Hon. Christian also cautioned mobile money agents and the public to cease accruing money on them in public and avoid walking at suspicious places of armed-robbery attacks.



"My advice to the natives is they should not conceal the identity of any robber in the towns, however, assist the police with information about people they know are terrorizing the communities,” he advised.