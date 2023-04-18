Sege MP makes earnest call for construction of sea defense

Christian Corletey Otuteye, MP for Sege Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Christian Corletey Otuteye has appealed to the former president, John Dramani Mahama to construct sea defense in the Ada West District to prevent the tidal wave ravaging coastline communities in the constituency.

The MP made the earnest call when the former president met the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party delegates at Sege in the Ada West District to deliver his campaign message to the delegates ahead of the party’s primaries slated for May 13, 2023.



According to the Ghana Lawmaker, some communities on the shores of the coast in the Ada West District for many years have been ravaged by the tidal wave when it goes above its banks which displays residences along the coast.



He said: “We are looking at the sea defense project which is really affecting my people. We are also looking at one landing beach along the coastline of Ada West District which will be situated at Akplabanya”.



Christian Corletey continued that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed the people in the two districts in Ada that is, Ada West and Ada East District by not finding a pragmatic solution to the challenge as it gets worse.

“We relied on Nana Addo but he has failed us so we are now seeing you as our savior for the sea defense project,” the MP noted.



He has therefore entreated the former president to construct a sea defense in the Ada West District to help salvage the tidal wave challenge terrorizing communities in the district, adding that the people cannot wait for him to assume power in 2024.



Christian also reiterated the former president to look into the Ada Sorngor lease agreement between the government and Electrochem Ghana Limited stating that the ruling government could not find a solution to issues emanating from the lease.



“There is a big issue of McDan. We are looking for a solution from the sitting president but we can’t find one. We cannot wait for you to come and take charge of this issue and let my people work in peace and enjoy the sorngor,” he appealed.