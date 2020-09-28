Sege accident claims two lives

Two people died in the accident

A collision of two vehicles at Sege in the Greater Accra Region has resulted in the death of two persons.

The two, who have been identified as Anita Shaw Aggrey, 25, and Andy Lawson died when a Mercedes Sprinter with registration number GE 4959-11 carrying 23 passengers from Accra to Aflao clashed with a Kia Rio saloon car with registration number GB 2845-12.



Graphic Online reports that all the passengers aboard the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Sege Polyclinic and Ada East District Hospital.



The bodies of the two deceased have also been deposited at the Ada East District Hospital mortuary.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Sprinter lost control after tyre burst.



She continued that the vehicle then veered into the other lane which led to the collision with the saloon car.



She stated the two drivers are among the injured persons who are receiving treatment at the aforementioned hospitals.