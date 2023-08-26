Seidu Abubakar narrates how he influenced the High Court judge to grant Kennedy Agyapong bail

Seidu Abubakar, a member of the New Patriotic Party, has disclosed how he influenced a high court judge in Ghana to bail flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, a friend, Rabdy Appiah Kubi, who is the lawyer for Kennedy, called him to help salvage his client from going to jail after his arrest when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in government.



He revealed that his close ties with the high court judge influenced the decision to grant bail to Kennedy Agyapong who was held by the police over a despicable comment he made.



Seidu Abubakar made this revelation while speaking in an interview with Captain Smart on the Onua Maakye morning show, on August 24, 2023.



“I [Seidu Abubakar] want people to understand something, I have followed NPP for 20 years. I am not saying this for fame or money. Kennedy Agyapong had a case in court, I am the one who bailed him, nobody can dispute this. Randy Appiah Kubi's [Ken Agyapong’s lawyer] house was ceased at Rawlings Park, Accra. Someone gave him my number and he called me about the issue. Then myself and other friends went to break the shop for him to operate. I told him I was going to see a judge who is no more now, so after my interaction with the judge I came back.



“After two weeks, Randy Appiah Kubi called and asked if I knew Kennedy Agyapong, but I said I didn’t know him in person but I had heard about him. So he said he had been arrested but they [NDC] are taking him to court so I should talk to my father [the judge]. I quickly board a plane to Accra to see my father. I pleaded with him to bail Kennedy Agyapong because he has been kind to him. Then the judge asked me if I was sure, and I said yes. Then I told him that Randy Appiah Kubi is the lawyer for Kennedy Agyapong. I quickly called him to come to the judge’s chamber immediately. After the judge engaged Randy Appiah Kubi, he said that because of me [Seidu Abubakar], he would grant Kennedy Agyapong bail.”



He added “So when the case was called in court, the judge bailed him. Right afterward, Randy Appiah Kubi took me to Kennedy Agyapong’s house, we met his wife who said her husband was not home. I returned to Kumasi because I was not keenly interested in his money.”





