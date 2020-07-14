Politics

'Seize your own destinies and withdraw your children from schools' – NDC to parents

Sammy Gyamfi, is the National Communication Officer of the NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised parents to immediately withdraw their children from secondary schools in order to protect them from Coronavirus.

The party wondered why government institutions like the Finance Ministry, BOST and COCOBOD are closing down while schools remain open.



At a media engagement in Accra, the NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said President Akufo-Addo’s interests lie with elections and not the safety of students.



He, therefore, called on parents to take their destinies into their own hands by withdrawing their wards from schools.



"If parents don’t take their own destinies and that of their children into their hands and go into those schools and bring their children into their homes, they will close down the schools after,” Mr. Gyamfi said.



“Because the registration exercise is the only motive behind the reopening.”

There have been calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana for the government to close down schools and allow students to return home.



Some Senior High Schools have recorded Coronavirus in recent weeks, causing parents to panic.



The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.



The Ghana Education Service has also disclosed that 55 students and staff at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.



Meanwhile, over five secondary schools in the Western region have also had their students infected.

